Algiers - At least five people were killed in a stampede at a packed rap concert in the Algerian capital on Thursday night, a hospital source said.
Thousands had gathered at the concert of local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as "Soolking", in a stadium in Algiers.
Hospital sources said those who lost their lives on Thursday night had been crushed to death. However, other reports say the death toll could be as high as 12, the National reported.
Footage posted on social media showed people being carried away on stretchers. However, despite the deaths the concert continued and was broadcast live on Algerian TV.
The cause of the stampede has yet to be established.
African News Agency (ANA) and Reuters