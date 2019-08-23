A general view of the stadium where thousands had gathered to for a concert by local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as 'Soolking' in Algiers. Picture: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters

Algiers - At least five people were killed in a stampede at a packed rap concert in the Algerian capital on Thursday night, a hospital source said. Thousands had gathered at the concert of local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as "Soolking", in a stadium in Algiers.

Hospital sources said those who lost their lives on Thursday night had been crushed to death. However, other reports say the death toll could be as high as 12, the National reported.

Footage posted on social media showed people being carried away on stretchers. However, despite the deaths the concert continued and was broadcast live on Algerian TV.

The cause of the stampede has yet to be established.

A man walks past the main gate of the stadium where thousands of fans had gathered to see local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as 'Soolking' in Algiers. Picture: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters





The aftermath of a stampede at a concert by local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as 'Soolking' in Algiers. Picture: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters





Discarded shoes are seen next to the entrance gate of the stadium. Picture: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters





A general view of the stadium where thousands had gathered to see local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as 'Soolking' in Algiers.





The entrance gate of the stadium where a deadly stampede took place. Picture: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters





Thousands of fans had gathered to see local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as 'Soolking' at this stadium in Algiers.

African News Agency (ANA) and Reuters