Johannesburg - An emotional memorial service has been held in Kenya for Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, who died last month.

Kenyan officials, including a local governor and a cabinet secretary for tourism and wildlife, attended Saturday's event in honour of Sudan and one of the rhino's caregivers gave a speech.

A plaque was also unveiled to the pachyderm whose death made waves around the world, according to a Facebook post by Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where Sudan had lived.

"Fare thee well Sudan. You have done your work to highlight the plight of rhino species across the world; now the onus is on us to ensure that rhino populations thrive across our planet," the conservancy said.

Ol Pejeta also posted pictures from the event - evidently full of pomp and ceremony - showing staff unveiling the plaque and a framed photograph of Sudan.

The 45-year-old rhino was the last male of his species, and his death leaves just two female northern white rhinos, his daughter Najin and granddaughter Fatu, who also live in Ol Pejeta.

All attempts at producing a male heir have failed, due to Sudan's low sperm count as well as the inability of his female mating partners to breed.

Last year, to raise money for IVF, conservationists uploaded Sudan's profile on dating app Tinder, hoping for donations to protect "the most eligible bachelor in the world" from extinction.

After his death, Sudan's genetic material was collected, with experts hoping to use it to reproduce northern white rhinos through advanced cellular technologies.

dpa