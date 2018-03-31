The tombs of rhinos in Ol Pejeta Conservancy. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists converged on Ol Pejeta Conservancy to attend a memorial service for the world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan. Picture: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
A representative of the caretakers of Sudan, the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino, delivers a speech during the memorial service in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Picture: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
The world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos Najin (L) and Fatu in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Picture: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
Najin, one of the world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Picture: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
Richard Vigne, CEO of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, delivers a speech during the memorial service for the world's last male northern white rhino Sudan. Picture: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
People look at a photo of Sudan, the late world's last male northern white rhino, during the memorial service in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya. Picture: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
The scene of the memorial service for the world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Picture: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
(180331) -- LAIKIPIA (KENYA), March 31, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows Najin (L) and Fatu (C), the world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
(180331) -- LAIKIPIA (KENYA), March 31, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala (3rd L, front) unveils the tombstone of Sudan, the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya, March 31, 2018. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
Johannesburg - An emotional memorial service has been held in Kenya for Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, who died last month.

Kenyan officials, including a local governor and a cabinet secretary for tourism and wildlife, attended Saturday's event in honour of Sudan and one of the rhino's caregivers gave a speech.

A plaque was also unveiled to the pachyderm whose death made waves around the world, according to a Facebook post by Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where Sudan had lived.

"Fare thee well Sudan. You have done your work to highlight the plight of rhino species across the world; now the onus is on us to ensure that rhino populations thrive across our planet," the conservancy said.

READ: Conservationist shares heartbreaking message to rhino Sudan

Ol Pejeta also posted pictures from the event - evidently full of pomp and ceremony - showing staff unveiling the plaque and a framed photograph of Sudan.

The 45-year-old rhino was the last male of his species, and his death leaves just two female northern white rhinos, his daughter Najin and granddaughter Fatu, who also live in Ol Pejeta.

All attempts at producing a male heir have failed, due to Sudan's low sperm count as well as the inability of his female mating partners to breed.

Last year, to raise money for IVF, conservationists uploaded Sudan's profile on dating app Tinder, hoping for donations to protect "the most eligible bachelor in the world" from extinction.

After his death, Sudan's genetic material was collected, with experts hoping to use it to reproduce northern white rhinos through advanced cellular technologies.

