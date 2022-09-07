PICS: South African learners interact with, and send love to Chinese astronauts in space

Pretoria – Grade 11 learner at Curro Waterfall High in Gauteng, Dhiasha Naidoo, represented her school team of 26 South African students who participated in a live conversation between the Chinese three-member team of astronauts’ crew that is on a six-month mission in China’s Tiangong space station. The interaction gave selected learners from several African nations’ schools the opportunity to discuss, ask questions and learn from the team of astronauts who are on a current space mission.

“Talking to them was very nerve wrecking, and talking in front of so many people. But it was also amazing to hear from them personally and to learn about their experiences. Right now, I feel very inspired that I can do literally anything that I put my mind to,” said Dhiasha. Her peers from Curro Waterfall also wrote several messages of love and support to the Chinese astronauts, also called taikonauts. Curro Waterfall Grade 11 learner Dhiasha Naidoo posing her questions to the crew of Chinese astronauts. Photo: Chinese Embassy Ntsako Tshabalala wrote: “We applaud your courage, and you inspire us! Thank you”.

Learners from Curro Waterfall in Gauteng writing messages of support for the Chinese astronauts. Photo: Chinese Embassy Musa sent the message: “I wish you the best of luck and a safe journey home. Thank you for your courage. We love you.” Messages of support from Curro Waterfall learners at the Chinese Embassy. Photo: Supplied Saiesha M simply wrote: “Good luck”. Messages of support from Curro Waterfall learners at the Chinese Embassy. Photo: Supplied Shristi Nirghin’s message was: “Thank you for making such a contribution to history”.

Curro Waterfall in Gauteng was one of the several African schools selected to take part in a live discussion between the three Shenzhou-14 Chinese astronauts and students across Africa.

Head of the High School at Curro Waterfall, Camilla Pretorius with Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, Li Zhigang. Photo: Chinese Embassy The momentous dialogue was hosted by the Mission of China to the African Union, the China Manned Space Agency, and the African Union Commission, where African learners from countries including South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Namibia, Ethiopia, Somalia and Algeria virtually interacted with the three Chinese astronauts. The event was live-streamed on CGTN Digital. On June 5, China launched the crewed spaceship Shenzhou-14, sending three astronauts – the commander Chen Dong, with Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe - to its space station for a six-month mission to assemble the Asian giant’s space station.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, Li Zhigang delivering his keynote address. Photo: Chinese Embassy In his keynote address at the South Africa leg of the parallel session, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, Li Zhigang, said China and Africa have carried out extensive space cooperation at the bilateral level and within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). “Today, we are gathered here for the “Talk with Taikonauts” activity, in which youths from eight African countries are invited to talk with the Shenzhou-14 crew of three taikonauts in a format that combines online interaction and offline participation. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, I would like to extend my warmest welcome to our young friends from South Africa to the “Talk with Taikonauts” parallel session in South Africa,” he said. “President Xi Jinping noted that China has always attached great importance to space exploration and innovation in space science and technology and is willing to strengthen cooperation with the international community to peacefully explore the development and use of space so that the results of space exploration and space science and technology can contribute to the creation of a better future for mankind.”

Head of the High School at Curro Waterfall Camilla Pretorius with Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, Li Zhigang. Photo: Chinese Embassy Head of the High School at Curro Waterfall, Camilla Pretorius, said the live interaction between her students and the Chinese was a landmark day for her school which introduced Mandarin three years ago and is elevating ties with China. “Three years ago, we started (offering) Mandarin/Chinese as a subject at our school as a co-curricular activity for our learners. We got an invite three weeks ago to be part of this opportunity where our kids would be part of a live conversation with astronauts, with learners from a few other learners from Africa as well,” she said. Learners and educators from Curro Waterfall in Gauteng joined several schools in Africa during a live discussion with three Chinese astronauts who are on a space mission. Photo: Chinese Embassy “We are fortunate to be here at the Chinese Embassy today, and one of our learners has had an opportunity to ask a live question, and she got a response (from the astronauts). We are so grateful for this opportunity.”

She said Mandarin was introduced to her school to extend the South African learners’ horizons with the possibility of studying further abroad. “Mandarin is one of the most spoken languages in the world. It was the chosen subject at our school, and we have given our learners the opportunity to learn the language for the last three years, and now our school is working on getting our learners to study in China once they are done with matric,” she said. The crew comprising of Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe interacting with African learners from their Tiangong space ship. Photo: Chinese Embassy The crew, comprising of Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, are the second Chinese crew to spend six months aboard the Tiangong space ship, after the previous crew, Shenzhou-13, returned to earth earlier this year.