PICS: Zimbabwe police arrest nurses protesting over pay

Harare - Police in Zimbabwe arrested 12 nurses protesting outside state hospitals on Monday demanding to be paid in US dollars as inflation running at nearly 800% was eroding their salaries, the country's nurses union said.

An economic crisis under President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revived memories of the hardships of more than a decade ago when hyperinflation wiped out savings and pensions and forced the country to dump its currency in favour of the U.S. dollar.

The demonstrations, including at Zimbabwe's biggest hospital in the capital Harare, come at a time COVID-19 cases are rising in the southern African nation, which has recorded 716 infections and eight deaths so far.

Nurses holding placards reading "No US dollar no work" and "#Nurses can't breath" said they had to protest because they cannot survive on a monthly salary of 3,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($47).

Health workers carry placards as they protest against economic hardship and poor working conditions during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Harare. Picture: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

"The situation is bad and our cause is justified," Pretty Gudza, a mother of four told Reuters during the protest in Harare. "I cannot work for nothing, I have to eat and I have to be mentally healthy so that I can assist the sick."

Nurses also gathered in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second biggest city, to demand better pay, said Enock Dongo, president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Union.

He said 12 demonstrators had been arrested in Harare, where a Reuters witness saw police detaining nurses.