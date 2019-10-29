JOHANNESBURG – A Bombadier Dash 8-300 passenger plane, with four passengers and five crew members on board, was forced to make an emergency landing in Turkana County, northern Kenya, after a wheel dropped off midair moments after take-off.
"The wheel was collected by members of public several metres outside the airport,” Turkana Central Sub County Police Commander David Mburukwa told the Daily Nation.
“It was recovered and taken to airport manager’s office.”
Police and emergency services at Moi International Airport in Eldoret established emergency measures to receive the plane which landed a few minutes later following take-off.
In a statement, Silverstone Air confirmed the incident, saying the plane lost “the number 3 wheel assembly” and that it had activated contingency plans while affected customers were rebooked and have since landed safely in Nairobi.
African News Agency (ANA)