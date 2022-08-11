Planning on travelling to South Africa? If you’re from one of these African countries you don’t need a visa

Cape Town – Are you or a family member planning on travelling or relocating to South Africa? There are a number of African countries that don’t require a visa to enter sunny South Africa. With new visa technology and a sharp rise in global travellers looking to explore a post Covid-19 world after being cooped up for the past three years, South African authorities say they are expecting a bumper tourism season in 2022/23.

Story continues below Advertisement

The eVisa system was launched in 14 countries in February 2022. Facilities with smart technology have also been set up at major South African airports to facilitate electronic document checks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Citizens of these African countries don’t need a visa to visit South Africa: Algeria Angola

Story continues below Advertisement

Benin Botswana Cape Verde

Story continues below Advertisement

Democratic Republic of Congo Egypt Ethiopia

Gabon Ghana Guinea

Ivory Coast (Republic of Còte D’Ivoire) Kenya Kingdom of eSwatini

Kingdom of Lesotho Liberia Madagascar

Malawi Mali Mauritius

Kingdom of Morocco Mozambique Namibia

Niger Nigeria Rwanda

Senegal Seychelles Tunisia

Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe – Citizens of Zimbabwe do not need a visa to visit South Africa for stays of up to 90 days. This is because Zimbabweans are granted visa exemption for South Africa under mutual visa waiver agreements, according to the website South Africa Visa.com. You can find a full list of visa-exempt countries on South Africa’s Department if Home Affairs website.

South Africa Passport Strength The South African passport was ranked 51 out of 111 countries in a new report by Henley & Partners, seven spots down from 2021, when it ranked 58th. The “Henley & Partners Passport Index for 2022”, which was released on January 11, outlines the number of countries travellers can visit without obtaining a visa before take-off.

On the list, Japan, Singapore and Germany hold the most powerful passports in the land, with their citizens having access to 192 and 190 countries, respectively. South African Tourism Boom expected According to travel experts, the new South Africa e-Visa is expected to increase the number of visitors to South Africa.