Police bust Covid-19 certificates racket at Zimbabwe-Zambia border

Harare - Zimbabwean police have busted part of a racket involved in the distribution of fake Covid-19 clearance certificates at the border post linking the country to neighbouring Zambia.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said law enforcement agents last week arrested two men who were part of a syndicate selling fake Covid-19 certificates at Chirundu Border Post.

The suspects, who are not medical practitioners, were found with 330 blank stamped fake Covid-19 certificates and testing equipment.

“They were arrested on December 3, 2020 for originating fake Covid-19 certificates for travellers at Chirundu Border Post,” Nyathi said in a statement on Monday.

The syndicates are operating at most of Zimbabwe border posts where they are having thriving business from desperate locals wishing to cross into neighbouring countries.