Policemen keep an eye on pedestrians passing by, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Few people turned up for an opposition protest Monday in the Zimbabwe's second city as armed police maintained a heavy presence on the streets. (AP Photo/Mpofu)

Harare - Zimbabwe police deployed in force on Tuesday to block a street protest for the third time in five days, as the main opposition party said hopes were vanishing that the government might become more tolerant of dissent than the regime it replaced.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was elected a year ago on a pro-reform ticket, promising a break with the political repression that characterised Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule and an economic upturn.





But the economy is mired in its worst crisis in a decade, and security forces have used strong-arm tactics to snuff out three attempts by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) to hold street demonstrations since Friday.





“There is a determined effort by the regime to ensure that there is no more democratic space,” MDC national spokesman Daniel Molokele said.





“They are also deploying a lot of military and police in the streets... It clearly shows that the new government is even worse than that of Robert Mugabe.”





Tuesday’s heavy security deployment was in the central city of Gweru, where police - who had banned the march on Monday night - patrolled on foot and in lorries and cordoned off a university, a local journalist told Reuters.





The MDC said it would challenge the ban in court on Tuesday. The party failed to overturn two previous bans on marches in the capital Harare on Friday - where police rounded up MDC followers and dispersed them with batons and water cannon and tear gas - and in the second city Bulawayo on Monday.





In the days before the planned Harare demonstration, six political activists were abducted from their homes at night and beaten by armed men, rights groups say.



