KIGALI — A popular Rwandan gospel musician who in 2015 was found guilty of conspiracy to murder or harm President Paul Kagame was found dead in a police cell Monday in the capital, Kigali, authorities said.
Kizito Mihigo, 38, an ethnic Tutsi survivor of the 1994 genocide that killed more than 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them, killed himself in the morning hours, a police statement said.
The official account of a suicide was expected to be met with skepticism in a country where the government is frequently accused of targeting perceived critics.
Described by many as Rwanda’s biggest cultural icon and a devout Catholic known for songs promoting healing and forgiveness, Mihigo had been pardoned in 2018 but was re-arrested last week. Police asserted that he had been trying to flee to neighboring Burundi to join groups fighting the Rwandan government.
“He has been in police cell for three days as police investigated why he was crossing the border illegally and cases of bribery,” police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said in a statement. He didn’t respond to calls from The Associated Press.