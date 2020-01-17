File picture: Pexels

Rustenburg - A doctor suspended for allegedly "ripping "off a baby's head during birth at Windhoek Hospital has been cleared and reinstated, Namibia media reported on Friday. The Namibian newspaper reports that the doctor was reinstated after post mortem results revealed that the doctor did not act in any culpable manner.

The Namibian reported in December that the “baby's head was ripped from the body” by the doctor who was attending to the 24-year-old mother during birth.

The incident happened on 5 December and the doctor was suspended while investigations were instituted.

The post mortem results could not be shared with the public for ethical reasons but had been shared with the family.