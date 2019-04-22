Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Picture: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

Johannesburg - Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appointed a new prime minister on Monday, days after the government resigned amid a spike in violence in the restive West African country. Former finance minister Boubou Cisse has now been tasked with leading a new government, the presidential office announced on Twitter. Cisse is expected to form a cabinet with the blessing of government and opposition members.

Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga stepped down as prime minister on Thursday and his government resigned.

While no reason was given for the move, it came amid heavy criticism that Maiga had failed to deal with the country's worsening security situation.

Just weeks before, more than 100 people were killed in an attack by gunmen on a village in central Mali.

Mali has experienced sporadic attacks by armed groups since a 2012 coup that led to separatist rebels and al-Qaeda-associated groups gaining a foothold in the country's restive north.

dpa