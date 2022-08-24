President-elect Ruto commits to strengthening ties with Serbia

Ruto made the commitment when he met with a Serbia delegation led by Ambassador Dragan Zupanjevac at his Karen Office, Nairobi County on Tuesday.
Zupanjevac congratulated Ruto for being Kenya’s fifth president-elect.
We welcome Serbia’s strong desire to work with our administration. We commit to strengthen our ties and step up areas of co-operation such as agriculture, Information technology and health care, Ruto said.
He hosted Serbia envoy which was led by Zupanjevac at his Karen office, according to his office.
President-elect Ruto said public expectations were huge and there was no time to waste, after recently meeting with elected officials from his alliance.
Presidential election
Ruto was declared the president-elect on August 15 after polling 7 176 141 votes representing 50.49% of the valid votes.
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga came in second with 6 942 930 votes which is 48.85% of the total votes.
Odinga disputes election
Kenyan presidential candidate Odinga has filed an electronic copy of his challenge against the results of this month’s election and will file a physical copy later on Monday, a lawyer for Odinga’s political alliance told NTV Kenya.
A source in Kenya’s judiciary confirmed to Reuters that the electronic copy had been filed.
Currency
The Kenyan shilling was slightly weaker on Tuesday, with one trader saying the market was still in “wait-and-see mode” after this month’s contested presidential election.
