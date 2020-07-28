President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appoints ministers in bid to end Mali’s political crisis

Bamako - A new 'restricted' government of six members has been formed in Mali and tasked with solving the country's protracted political crisis, according to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Keita, who had been without a government since April, made the appointments under pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has been involved in mediating the crisis.

The president reappointed Defence Minister Ibrahima Dahirou Dembele, Territorial Administration Minister Boubacar Alpha Bah and Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame, according to a decree read on national television late on Monday.

He also made three new appointments: lawyer Kassoum Tapo as justice minister; former Development Bank of Mali director Abdoulaye Daffe as finance minister; and former chief of army staff Bemba Moussa Keita as security minister.

ECOWAS further requested Mali's 31 parliamentarians to resign, including the speaker of the National Assembly, to allow for new elections.