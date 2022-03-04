President Nyusi names Mozambique’s new prime minister

Maputo - President Filipe Nyusi has dismissed Carlos Agostinho do Rosario as Mozambique’s prime minister and replaced him with former finance minister Adriano Afonso Maleiane. Do Rosario had been prime minister since Nyusi came to power in 2015.

On Thursday, the Office of the President said Maleiane would be replaced by former energy minister Ernesto Max Tonela, who takes over the finance portfolio. Both men had earlier on Wednesday been dropped from the cabinet, according to a Reuters report. National Petroleum Institute chairperson Carlos Zacarias replaced Tonela as mineral resources and energy minister. On Wednesday, Nyusi fired six ministers, without giving a reason, in what was seen as a major cabinet reshuffle, Reuters reported. Deputy Minister of Health Lidia Cardoso, was also dismissed, APA reported.

According to The Exchange, researchers at Oxford Economics Africa believe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could increase wheat prices in Angola and Mozambique, but the rise in oil and gas prices benefits these African countries’ finances. “Both Angola and Mozambique have a very limited level of trade with Russia and Ukraine; Angola imports wheat and yeast from Russia, while Mozambique imports a significant amount of wheat and a small amount of refined oil from Russia,” an Oxford Economics Africa analyst told Mozambique News Agency. APA/Reuters