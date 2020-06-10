President of National Assembly to become interim president of Burundi

CAPE TOWN - The president of the National Assembly, Pascal Nyabenda, is set to become interim president of Burundi, following President Pierre Nkurunziza’s unexpected death.

Nkurunziza died of heart failure on Monday after being admitted to hospital on Saturday, BBC reported. He was 55.

Nkurunziza was due to step down in August after fellow ruling party member Evariste Ndayishimiye won the May election.

AFP reported that Nyabenda will be sworn in as interim president until Ndayishimiye becomes president in August, as per the country’s constitution, which states that a president elect will not take office in the event of an outgoing president's death, in this case Nkurunziza.

In a tweet, NTV Uganda journalist Mujuni Raymond quoted "a source close to power" confirming that Nyabenda was on his way to becoming Burundi’s interim president.