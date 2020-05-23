President Ramaphosa congratulates new Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current African Union (AU) chairman, has congratulated Moeketsi Majoro on his appointment as the new prime minister of Lesotho, the Presidency said on Saturday.

The appointment of Majoro followed the retirement of former prime minister Tom Thabane, who vacated office before the end of his term in 2022, the Presidency said in a statement.

Thabane tendered his resignation in a public announcement on May 18, 2020. Lesotho King Letsie III "took the advice of the Council of State's decision" to appoint Majoro as the prime minister-designate.

To this effect, Majoro was sworn-in as the new prime minister of Lesotho at the Royal Palace on Wednesday May 20, the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator to Lesotho, reiterated his commitment to continue working with the government and people of Lesotho to ensure successful implementation of the comprehensive reforms as enumerated in the Reforms Authority Bill.