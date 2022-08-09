Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
President Ramaphosa to receive 14 Heads of Mission-Designate to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa

The President will receive 14 Heads of Mission-Designate who have arrived in South Africa to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa. The Presidency.

Published 16m ago

Cape Town - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 11 August 2022, receive letters of credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony, the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The president will receive 14 Heads of Mission-Designate who have arrived in South Africa to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.

According to the presidency, the Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:

· Kingdom of Thailand

· Kingdom of Spain

· Republic of Paraguay

· Slovak Republic

· State of Libya

· Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

· Kingdom of Eswatini

· Republic of Chile

· Republic of Mali

· Republic of Sudan

· Republic of Uganda

· European Union

· United States of America

· Turkmenistan

IOL

