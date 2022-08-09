President Ramaphosa to receive 14 Heads of Mission-Designate to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa

Cape Town - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 11 August 2022, receive letters of credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony, the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
The president will receive 14 Heads of Mission-Designate who have arrived in South Africa to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.
According to the presidency, the Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:
· Kingdom of Thailand
· Kingdom of Spain
· Republic of Paraguay
· Slovak Republic
· State of Libya
· Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
· Kingdom of Eswatini
· Republic of Chile
· Republic of Mali
· Republic of Sudan
· Republic of Uganda
· European Union
· United States of America
· Turkmenistan
IOL