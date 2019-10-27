Prominent Botswana lawyer and leader of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Duma Boko was the biggest loser in the national elections in Botswana which were announced on Friday.
Boko's UDC party lost two seats this year - in 2014 national elections, the party put a surprise performance when it garnered 17 seats in parliament but this year dropped to 15 seats.
Prior to this year's elections, the flamboyant lawyer vowed to unseat the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) led by Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Boko also failed to win in his own constituency of Gaborone Bonnington North. He lost to Anna Mokgethi of BDP.
Masisi's vigorous campaigning paid off for him as his party increased its representation in the Botswana parliament.