Prominent lawyer Duma Boko biggest loser in Botswana elections









Opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Duma Boko, casts his vote in Gaborone Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Sello Motseta. Prominent Botswana lawyer and leader of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Duma Boko was the biggest loser in the national elections in Botswana which were announced on Friday. Boko's UDC party lost two seats this year - in 2014 national elections, the party put a surprise performance when it garnered 17 seats in parliament but this year dropped to 15 seats. Prior to this year's elections, the flamboyant lawyer vowed to unseat the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) led by Mokgweetsi Masisi. Boko also failed to win in his own constituency of Gaborone Bonnington North. He lost to Anna Mokgethi of BDP. Masisi's vigorous campaigning paid off for him as his party increased its representation in the Botswana parliament.

BDP gained an extra seat this year - after obtaining 37 seats in 2014.

Masisi's dramatic retention of power came as he faced stiff opposition from his predecessor Ian Khama who put his weight and vote behind the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) - a breakaway from BDP.

Khama supported the BPF after he resigned from BDP apparently over a fallout with Masisi.

BPF, led by Biggie Butale also a former BDP member of parliament only managed to secure three seats in parliament.

The Alliance for Progressives (AP) got one seat. The total number of opposition seats is 19.

Now, Masisi look set to take charge of the political of the affairs of Botswana.

