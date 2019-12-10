Harare - Provincial leaderships of Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU-PF have begun endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party's sole candidate for the next presidential elections in 2023.
Mnangagwa has so far received endorsement from Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central provinces, ahead of the party's annual conference to run from December11-16 in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province.
The remaining six provinces are also expected to reaffirm Mnangagwa's candidature so that a resolution to that effect is passed at the end of the conference.