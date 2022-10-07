Putin, Malian president reaffirm intention to co-operate on eradicating terrorists

Mali is one of the West African countries most affected by continuous terrorist attacks. The situation was destabilised in 2012 when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The hostilities created a favourable environment for the flourishing of terrorism. The crisis escalated even more due to activities of Islamists and forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi that came to Mali after the First Libyan Civil War.

The parties confirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen Russian-Malian security cooperation to eradicate terrorist groups across Mali, a statement read.

Despite the presence of counter-terrorism forces, terrorist attacks have sharply increased across the country in recent years. Moreover, in 2022, France announced the completion of its counter-terrorism missions amid disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power after a military takeover in 2021. As a result, the Malian authorities turned to other countries for assistance in their fight against terrorism.

Mali’s transitional government has passed a bill to militarise the National Police and Civil Protection. On Wednesday, October 5, the Malian transitional government took a major decision, according to APA.

At the Council of Ministers meeting, chaired by Colonel Assimi Goita, a bill on the militarisation of the National Police and Civil Protection was adopted.