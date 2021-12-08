Ramaphosa awarded honorary doctoral degree from University Cheik Anta Diop in Dakar

CAPE TOWN, December 7 (ANA) – South African president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address during the conferment ceremony held in his honour at the University Cheik Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday, where he was awarded with an honorary doctoral degree. Ramaphosa concludes his week-long state visit of West Africa on Tuesday in Senegal after touring the region and visiting Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria.

The visit takes place after the 7th International Dakar Forum on Peace and Security in Africa. His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Presidential Palace and is received at the gates by His Excellency President @MackySall for the Welcome Ceremony. The President is on an Official Visit in the Republic of Senegal

#SAinSenegal 🇸🇳#BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/0yEoaVqzzN — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 7, 2021 “The 1987 Dakar Conference would not have been possible were it not for the assistance of President Abdou Diouf, who allowed delegates to meet in his country, at a time when the liberation movements were still banned in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

“We share a commitment to solidarity, mutual respect and a common vision of a Better Africa and a Better World. Today we will be signing a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), as well as agreements.” Ramaphosa said an agreement on a Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation emphasised the importance of the two nations growing political, economic and social ties.

“We are also signing an MoU on Political and Diplomatic Consultations, and an Agreement on Technical and Economic Cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.” Ramaphosa said that pockets of insecurity and conflict within countries and between neighbouring countries remain a challenge for the continent, adding that the Sahel region is such a region that requires attention. “We strongly reject and condemn any attempts at unconstitutional change of government, in particular in Mali and the Republic of Guinea.

“We call on all the parties to engage in constructive and peaceful dialogue in good faith, and to restore constitutional order through the guidance of ECOWAS. “The reality is that much more still needs to be done to achieve the goals of last year’s African Union theme of Silencing the Guns,” Ramaphosa said. Last week, Ramaphosa was honoured with the status of a traditional chief in Ivory Coast.

He was given a symbolic key to the autonomous district of Abidjan and robed in Ivorian traditional clothes by local leaders during the ceremony on Thursday. Ramaphosa has been named Chief Dwasaho. “Dwasaho”, which means “The Great Warrior” is the name Ramaphosa was given by Ivorian Traditional leadership during his state visit on Thursday in Ivory Coast. Furthermore, on Monday, Ramaphosa blasted richer countries for vaccine hoarding during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as for imposing travel bans on southern Africa recently when South African scientists discovered the new Omicron variant.

He was speaking at the 7th session of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Senegal on Monday. The visit, which concludes on Tuesday, serves to reinforce South Africa’s bilateral relations with the countries concerned and to strengthen partnerships directed at African development and co-operation in multilateral forums, the Presidency said. The four-nation West Africa regional visit will conclude in Senegal.