Ramaphosa calls for end to conflict in Africa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to conflict in Africa and for the AU to redouble its efforts to ensure this was achieved. He said they needed to work with regional bodies to end conflict across the continent.

Ramaphosa, who was chairing the AU Peace and Security Council on Friday, told members of the body that they need stability and security on the continent. The president was tabling his report on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where there has been a raging conflict between the M23 rebel movement and government. The report also related to the security situation in the rest of Africa.

Ramaphosa said the primary objective of the AU must be to silence the guns in all regions affected by conflict. “To achieve this goal, we must show zero tolerance for current and emerging conflicts and redouble our efforts to resolve them,” said Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa addressed the AU meeting after he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the session.

He also said the role of the Peace and Security Council was to end conflict on the continent. “The AU Peace and Security Council is charged with the prevention, resolution and management of conflicts in Africa. We must redouble our efforts to resolve this dire situation, working in close collaboration with regional processes,” said Ramaphosa. The AU heads of state and government summit is expected to end on Sunday.