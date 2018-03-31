Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, congratulated recently elected Botswana President Mokgweetsi EK Masisi on his inauguration, the international relations and co-operation department said on Sunday.

"President Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to President Masisi following his swearing in as president on 1st April 2018," the department said in a statement.

Masisi took over from outgoing president Ian Khama, who stepped down after a constitutionally mandated two terms. Ramaphosa commended the people of Botswana for the smooth transfer of power, thus setting once again a good model for democracy on the continent.

Ramaphosa recalled that South Africa's relationship with Botswana was not only based on geographical proximity, but on close historical and cultural ties and common interests. He reiterated South Africa's commitment to continue working with Botswana on a wide range of issues.

Ramaphosa further stated that he was looking forward to meeting Masisi later this year during the 5th session of the bi-national commission between South Africa and Botswana.

African News Agency/ANA