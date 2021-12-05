Ramaphosa made Ivory Coast traditional chief

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been honoured with the status of a traditional chief in Ivory Coast. He was given a symbolic key to the autonomous district of Abidjan and robed in Ivorian traditional clothes by local leaders during the ceremony on Thursday.

Ramaphosa has been named Chief Dwasaho. Chief “Dwasaho” which means “The Great Warrior” is the name Ramaphosa was given by Ivorian Traditional leadership during his state visit on Thursday in Ivory Coast.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa presented with & robed in Ivorian traditional garb by Traditional Leadership during his State Visit - the traditional leaders have given President the name “Dwasaho”, which means “The Great Warrior” #SAinIvoryCoast #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/a9lTwpashJ — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 2, 2021 The state visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries with a view to creating a strategic partnership that will be enduring and mutually beneficial. Ramaphosa embarked on a week-long four-nation visit to West Africa on Tuesday during which he will visit Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal, said Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

On Friday, the South African Presidency said the visit to the West African country of Ivory Coast was a historic visit since this is the first state visit between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations. South Africa and the partner states will explore ways to leverage the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for mutual benefit and with greater support for businesses conducting intra-African trade and investment. Ramaphosa was accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders.