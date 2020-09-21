Ramaphosa to address UN General Assembly on Tuesday

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday address the opening day of the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In his capacity as chairman of the AU, Ramaphosa will assert Africa’s position on global and continental peace, security and development. He will also outline the AU’s programme of action in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the goals of the AU’s Silencing the Guns campaign to achieve a conflict-free Africa. Ramaphosa is participating in a number of virtual sessions of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA75) from September 18 to October 2. On Monday, Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to the UN.

“The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations is an opportunity for reflection on the work of the United Nations and an overview of its successes and challenges.

“The commemoration will outline the importance of multilateralism in addressing development, human rights, peace and security,” South Africa’s Presidency said in a statement.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the 75th president of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, of Turkey, organised this year’s activities virtually under the theme: “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism”.

South Africa is in its final year of its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and will take up the presidency of the council in December 2020.