Rustenburg - A Gambian truth commission has heard testimony that former president Yahya Jammeh was responsible for numerous grave crimes during his 22 years in office, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.
These include ordering the killing and torture of political opponents, the murder of 56 West African migrants and “witch hunts” in which hundreds of women were arbitrarily detained.
Jammeh also allegedly participated in the rape and sexual assault of women brought to him.
On December 5, 2019, the Gambia Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) will conclude its first year of publicly televised hearings.
The hearings, which included the testimony of victims and former government officials, highlighted the need for a criminal investigation of Jammeh, who has lived in exile in Equatorial Guinea since his departure from Gambia in January 2017.