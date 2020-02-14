Reinstated Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima (front) has taken the government to court over benefits, Malawi24 reported on Friday. Picture: Xinhua/Kenneth Jali

Rustenburg - Reinstated Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima has taken the government to court over benefits, Malawi24 reported on Friday. The United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader was reinstated as vice president after the constitutional court nullified the 21 May 2019 presidential election on the basis of wide spread irregularities.

Chilima approached the court demanding benefits he said he was entitled to as vice president, such as vehicles, security and a house.

The online publication reported that Chilima believed acting inspector general of police Duncan Mwapasa and chief secretary to the government Lloyd Muhara were in contempt of court due to their reluctance to give him his benefits.

His lawyer confirmed the legal action stating that the case would be heard by the judges who heard the presidential elections case.