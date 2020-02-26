A female lion in the Etosha National Park wildlife sanctuary, Namibia. Photo: www.etoshanationalpark.org

PRETORIA – Communal farmers in Namibia’s Ananke area have expressed gratitude to government for upgrading the damaged fence on the Etosha National Park, which had left them vulnerable to wild animals before repairs. Online Namibian publication, New Era Live reported that the farmers said they were living in fear of wild animals such as lions, hyenas, elephants and rhinos due to the damage.

One community member, Julia Joseph, a resident of Ananke village, told New Era Live that the state of the fence had led to livestock loss over the years.

“We are very happy for the fence upgrading. We lived in fear for years due to wild animals. We use to lose our livestock all the time. I lost two donkeys in 2017 but received nothing in terms of compensation,” said Joseph.

Nangolo Sakeus said he also lived in fear for years as he would often stumble upon dangerous animals such as lions and elephants. He thanked the government for the upgrade.