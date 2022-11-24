Remembering the iconic Tanzanian-born Freddie Mercury on the 31st anniversary of his death

Cape Town – Born in the East African country of Tanzania, Farrokh Bulsara, or simply known as Freddie Mercury, was always destined for greatness, and even in the short life that he lived, he has shown that we all can be queens. Here are five things that you probably didn’t know about the rock icon.

– He was born September 5, 1946, in Stone Town, Zanzibar, to Parsi-Indian parents. – He attended boarding school in Panchgani, Maharashtra, India. Infact, he spent most of his childhood in India. – Mercury was a stellar boxer, according to U Discover Music.com. While at school in India, young Mercury was also a good table tennis player. He also enjoyed watching Wimbledon and love watching rugby.

– He designed the iconic and recognisable Queen logo, according to U Discover Music.com. – In 2022, he would have celebrated his 76th birthday. – Freddie was not much of a sleeper. He was quoted as saying that he could survive on little shut-eye. “I can go without sleep for long periods, that’s my nature.” He told reporters once that he can get by on just two or three hours a night.

