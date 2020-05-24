Reporters in Zimbabwe arrested for contravening coronavirus regulations

Harare - Two journalists have been arrested in Zimbabwe on suspicion of contravening coronavirus regulations, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The two journalists also refused to obey a police officer's order, spokesman Paul Nyathi said. Both were charged in court on Saturday and now are being held in custody until their bail hearing on Tuesday.

Human rights organizations strongly condemned the arrests and called for the journalists' release.

"The Zimbabwe authorities should immediately set free the two journalists and drop the spurious charges of violating Covid-19 regulations that they are facing," said Dewa Mavhinga, who heads Human Rights Watch in South Africa.

"The two were arrested in the course of doing their duties which are classified as essential services under the Covid-19 regulations, this amounts to muzzling of the media and severely undermines attempts by Zimbabwe to present itself as a country respectful of the rule of law and human rights," Mavhinga said.