Mnangagwa's victory was backed by God, says Mugabe
Last month, Robert Mugabe said he never trusted Emmerson Mnangagwa, but now says Mnangagwa’s narrow victory at the polls was backed by God.7 September 2018 | Zimbabwe
Relations seem to be thawing between Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the former calling for unity of purpose.7 September 2018 | Zimbabwe
A South Gauteng High Court order setting aside the diplomatic immunity for former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe paves the way for her prosecution.31 July 2018 | Politics
Afriforum says it will start proceedings against the former Zimbabwean first lady if the NPA fails to seek her extradition to SA to face trial for the attack on Gabriella Engels.30 July 2018 | Gauteng
The Johannesburg High Court has set aside the decision to grant former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.30 July 2018 | Gauteng
The Johannesburg High Court is set to deliver judgment on the DA's application for the former Zimbabwe first lady's diplomatic immunity to be set aside30 July 2018 | Gauteng
Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa has accepted the support of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe but says Grace Mugabe should leave him alone.29 July 2018 | Zimbabwe
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has turned on one-time allies in the ruling Zanu-PF ahead of the first election since they ousted him.29 July 2018 | Zimbabwe
Plans for a new R12 bn university to be built and named in honour of former president Robert Mugabe have been put on ice.30 May 2018 | Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son has told the story of his father's escape from Zimbabwe after he was sacked by Robert Mugabe.23 May 2018 | Zimbabwe
Celebrating Independence Day for the first time without Robert Mugabe felt like a second emancipation for some Zimbabweans.18 April 2018 | Africa
Despite never having held the rank Simba Chikore wore captain's epaulettes while welcoming a state-bought Boeing 777 at Harare’s international airport11 April 2018 | Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe’s allies claimed this week that the former Zimbabwean president was being persecuted.28 March 2018 | Africa
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country "has moved on" after former president Robert Mugabe said he was ousted in a "coup d'etat".16 March 2018 | Africa
