Some of the assets belonging to Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, are set to be auctioned after being attached following failure to service debts. Picture: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Harare ‑ Some of the assets belonging to Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, are set to be auctioned on Saturday after being attached following failure to service debts. In an advert by Ruby Auctions, the firm said it would sell motor vehicles and farm equipment owned by Mugabe’s Gushungo Holdings.

“Duly instructed by our most valued client, we shall sell by public auction the following vehicles and farm equipment at Gushungo Dairy Farm on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10am,” the advert read.

A total of 19 vehicles, 13 motorcycles, tractors and accessories are set to go under the hammer.

Zimbabwe’s former first family has been facing a litany of lawsuits from various service providers since the former leader was deposed via a coup in November 2017.

In January this year, a Harare law firm dragged Mugabe’s wife, Grace, to court for failing to pay legal fees amounting to $278 000.

Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, who represented Grace and her son, Russel Goreraza, in several court cases involving a US$1,2 million diamond ring deal, obtained a High Court order compelling her to pay the bill, including interest.

Lawyers have instructed the Sheriff of the High Court to attach movable property belonging to the two to clear the debt.

A seed company, Seed Potato Co-op (Pvt) Limited, dragged Gushungo Holdings to the High Court for failing to pay over $174 000 for potato seed acquired on credit in 2015.

According to court papers, the seed company allegedly entered into a verbal agreement with Gushungo Holdings to supply potato seed on credit at a unit cost of $30 per pocket.

A property consultancy firm also dragged Mugabe’s Alpha & Omega Dairy (Pvt) Ltd to court over a $29 000 rental debt at premises in Harare’s Southerton industrial area.

A South African company, Blakey Investments, also took Alpha & Omega Dairy to the High Court over a $38 000 debt for packaging materials supplied to the former first family’s dairy plant in Mazowe.

African News Agency (ANA)