The Zimbabwe government released the burial programme for late former leader Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore at the age of 95. Picture: AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Harare -- The Zimbabwe government on Monday released the burial programme for late former leader Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore last Friday at the age of 95. Addressing the media, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Mugabe's body was expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, his body will be taken to Rufaro Stadium in Harare to allow members of the public to pay their last respects to Mugabe.

On Saturday, the body will be taken to the giant National Sports Stadium where members of the diplomatic community, foreign envoys accredited to Zimbabwe and various other dignitaries would be accorded a chance to bid farewell and pay their last respects to the Pan-African icon, Mutsvangwa said.

Mugabe's burial is set for September 15 at a place still to be announced.

Mugabe was declared a national hero and according to the country's tradition, a person granted that highest honor is supposed to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. However, in some cases, relatives may opt for another burial place.

Xinhua