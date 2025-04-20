Rovos Rail says locomotives and coaches damaged in head-on crash will return to SA later this month

Two Rovos Rail locomotives and four coaches, damaged in a head-on collision near Gwanda in Zimbabwe, will be returned to Rovos headquarters in South Africa before the end of April. Rovos Rail CEO, Rohan Vos, said the train was travelling to Victoria Falls and collided with a goods train on Thursday.

"The collision occurred on the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway line. We had 47 guests and 34 staff members on board. No injuries were sustained by our guests. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. "Four staff members are receiving medical attention and are expected to recover in the next two weeks," Vos said. Vos added that in its 36 years of operation, Rovos Rail has consistently travelled on the BBR line for 20 years have has never had any serious incidents.