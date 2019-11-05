Blantyre - An ongoing dispute over the hijab - a scarf worn by Muslim women and girls - took a violent turn in eastern Malawi leaving three people injured and property damaged, police confirmed on Tuesday.
"Windows at a mosque and the local priest's home were smashed and three people were hurt during the incident," regional police spokesman Joseph Sauka told dpa.
The clashes - between members of the Anglican church and their Muslim counterparts - erupted on Monday after young men, reportedly from the church, snatched hijabs off the heads of pupils on their way to school in M'manga, about 100 kilometres from the city of Blantyre, he said.
Parish priest Mphatso Bango told dpa that he was living in fear.
"I did not sleep at home as the people destroyed windows of my house," he said, adding that the tense situation was not normal and schools would remain shut.