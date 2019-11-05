BEAMING with pride, the Springboks won big at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo last night, taking home three awards including: Team of the Year, Coach of the Year for Rassie Erasmus and Player of the Year for flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad are due to arrive back in South Africa on a number of flights from Japan over a two day period between Tuesday and Wednesday. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi and vice-captain Handre Pollard are among the first squad of members land in Johannesburg at approximately 16h30-16h45 on Tuesday.

They will be attending the official Springbok arrivals media conference at the media centre at International Arrivals, OR Tambo International Airport.

The Springboks will kick off their RWC Champions Tour in Gauteng on Thursday, November 7, with the parade including stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

The RWC squad will also parade the Webb Ellis Cup in a number of other locations before concluding the tour in Cape Town on Monday, 11 November. Planned RWC Champions Tour stops are as follow:Thursday, 7 November: Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto