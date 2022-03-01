Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens already battered African economy says Mantashe

CAPE TOWN – The Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens already battered economies in Africa and postpones the development Africa wants, South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said yesterday. The surge of crude oil prices through 100 US dollars a barrel following the Russia-Ukraine conflict reflects the pump price in Africa, as the continent has to import oil, Mantashe said at the Africa Energy Indaba Conference in Cape Town.

The three-day conference taking place alongside an energy exhibition discusses key issues impacting the African energy sector. When it is shooting up because of the conflict somewhere in Ukraine, we pay for the price in the pump, Mantashe said. The present situation therefore is affecting us directly. Of immediate effect is the rise of the price of the crude oil that translates into severely high fuel prices of our individual countries, he added.