JOHANNESBURG – Russian mercenaries and senior members of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) have been killed in air strikes carried out by forces loyal to the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) as Libya’s ongoing civil war continues to rage. The three Russian mercenaries died alongside the senior leaders from renegade general Khalifa Hafter’s LNA after heavy fighting broke out on the Sabea frontline for the second day in a row as the opposing forces battled for control of Al Aziziya town which links the capital Tripoli and Gharyan, the Libya Observer reported.

One of the men killed included Abdelhakin Magedish, who was convicted of killing a prominent Libyan cleric and Fatwa House member Nadir Al Omrani, after he escaped to eastern Libya and joined the LNA after an arrest warrant was issued for him by the public prosecutor.

In early April LNA forces, which are loyal to an opposing authority in the east, invaded Tripoli in a battle for control of the country and in an attempt to oust the GNA.

Neither side to date is winning despite the death, destruction and displacement caused by the conflict.

African News Agency