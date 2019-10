Rwanda's parliament members pose for photos with Rwandan President Paul Kagame (C, Front) in Kigali. Picture: Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua

Rwanda has increased its women representation in Parliament, beating its current world record of 64 percent. According to Taarifa News the new world record for women representation in parliament has shot up to 67.5 percent.

Out of parliamentary membership of 80, women occupy 54 seats.

The United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union demand a 30 percent minimum threshold for women representation.

Ghana has 36 women in Parliament and this represents 12.75 percent.