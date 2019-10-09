Gregg Schoof allegedly didn’t have a work permit after his previous one expired and the authorities failed to renew it.

Johannesburg – An American missionary, who the Rwandan authorities accuse of airing “hateful sermons” and whose radio station was closed down on the grounds of misogyny last year, has been deported from Rwanda. Baptist preacher Gregg Schoof, who had lived in Rwanda since 2003, was deported after being arrested and interrogated, together with his son, by the Rwanda Investigative Bureau.

The Department of Emigration and Immigration also asserted that he didn’t have a work permit after his previous one expired and the authorities failed to renew it, the East African reported.

Last year the preacher’s Amazing Grace FM radio station was closed down after the Rwanda Media Commission accused his fellow pastor Nicolas Niyibikora of inciting hatred against women when he accused them of being the source of all evil, angering Rwandan women.

Schoof took the media regular to court arguing that his radio station had been closed down illegally but he lost the case.