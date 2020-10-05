Rwanda shows appreciation for its teachers

JOHANNESBURG - Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday paid tribute to the country's teachers on World Teachers’ Day. "Let’s take a moment to appreciate our teachers, especially in this challenging time. Students and parents recognise your indispensable service, now more than ever. Let’s work together to reopen our classrooms safely and get back to learning," Kagame posted on Twitter on Monday. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), World Teachers’ Day has been held annually on October 5 since 1994. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers, who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind. Unesco said this year's theme for World Teachers’ Day is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”.

"It is no exaggeration to say that the world is at a crossroads and, now more than ever, we must work with teachers to protect the right to education and guide it into the unfolding landscape brought about by the pandemic," said Unesco.

"The issue of teacher leadership in relation to crisis responses is not just timely but critical in terms of the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, reopen schools and ensure that learning gaps have been mitigated."

Minister of Education in Rwanda Dr Valentine Uwamariya said: "I wish you a happy day and I would like to inform you that we will consider your irrevocable role in making quality education possible. Let us continue to work together to improve the education of Rwandan children by taking the lead in difficult times and thinking together about the future of education."

According to Uwamariya, Rwandan universities and higher education institutions will reopen in mid-October, putting an end to the seven-month closure due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in early March.