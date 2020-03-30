Rwanda warns public against unapproved drugs that 'treat' Covid-19

Johannesburg - The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has warned the general public against taking unapproved drugs for treating Covid-19.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Rwanda FDA said Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin were not yet approved for treating the virus.

Some of the medicines are used in the treatment of other diseases, such as malaria.

"The competent authorities in Rwanda and World Health Organisation have not yet approved the drugs to treat Covid-19," the country's FDA tweeted.

"Research on appropriate treatment and a vaccine for Covid-19 are still on-going in some countries and you will be informed on updates in due time.