Rwanda’s health ministry closes Covid-19 treatment centres as cases drop

Johannesburg - The Rwandan health ministry has closed a number of Covid-19 treatment centres due to a drop in cases, CGTN reported on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, as of Monday the East African country had just 161 active cases of the coronavirus, the lowest figure in more than four months.

The New Times Rwanda quoted officials as saying it would be a waste to keep the treatment centres open and staff stationed there without patients.

At the beginning of the outbreak in March, there were two treatment centres in the capital Kigali for the management of confirmed cases, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre.

As confirmed Covid-19 cases increased, the existing isolation facilities were overwhelmed, leading to the repurposing of some health centres and schools into Covid-19 treatment centres to meet the high demand.