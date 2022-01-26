SA condemns Burkina Faso coup d’etat, calling on soldiers to return to bases

Pretoria – The South African government has condemned the coup d'etat in Burkina Faso, calling on the military in the West African nation to return to their barracks and restore democracy. The military in Burkina Faso has announced that it has seized power and overthrown President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré .

“The South African government agrees with the views of the Economic Community for West African States that soldiers should return to barracks and utilise dialogue with the authorities to resolve all problems,” said Depratment of international relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela. He said Pretoria believes there can never be a military solution to issues in the country. “Dialogue and negotiation are the only means of resolving conflict and arriving at lasting resolutions. Loss of lives must be avoided at all costs and all stakeholders should commit to dialogue,” said Monyela.

“The South African government strongly rejects unlawful seizure of power by any group, or individual as this reverses democracy and development and retards the realisation of Africa’s aspiration for a better Africa as set out in our Agenda 2063.” The announcement of the military takeover was made on state television by an army officer, who cited the deteriorating security situation for the military takeover – the BBC reported. Kaboré had faced growing discontent in the country over his failure to stem an Islamist insurgency.