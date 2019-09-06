Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Johannesburg – South African businesses and diplomatic missions in African countries are coming under increased attack in retaliation for attacks on African nationals and their businesses in South Africa. At least 10 people have died in the ensuing mayhem in which many foreign-owned businesses were looted and destroyed.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) protesters in Lubumbashi smashed the windows of the South African consulate in the city.

The protesters then looted a retail store owned by South African group MRP before police intervened, Al Jazeera reported.

On Wednesday, protesting Zambian students took to the streets forcing shopping centres in the capital Lusaka to shut their doors after reports that stores belonging to South African chains Shoprite and Pick ’n’ Pay had been looted.

Hundreds of protesters also made their way to the South African High Commission where they burned the sign outside.

Reports of attacks on South Africa’s diplomatic missions in Nigeria, however, including a video circulating purporting to be an attack on a senior SA diplomat in the country, have been denied by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

African News Agency (ANA)