Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - Rwanda on Wednesday hailed South Africa for enacting a law that bars refugees and asylum seekers from engaging in politics back home or in their host country. Xinhua news agency quoted Rwanda's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Vincent Biruta as telling reporters that dissidents against his government were using South Africa as a base to engage in subversive activities back home.

"This law will put an end to subversive activities against Rwanda by these anti-Rwanda terror groups," he said.

Under the new law passed on January 1, refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa now face deportation if they engage in political activities, including around issues that drove them from their homes in the first place.

African News Agency (ANA)