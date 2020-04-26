SA has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases among AU member states

Addis Ababa - As of Sunday, the latest coronavirus (Covid-19) statistics reported by 52 African Union (AU) member states were 30,329 cases; 1,374 deaths; and 9,106 recoveries, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in a statement.

South Africa has the most confirmed cases out of all the member states with 4,361 confirmed case; 86 deaths; 1,473 recoveries. Egypt has 4,319; with 307 deaths reported and 1,114 recoveries.

Morocco has 3,897 cases, 159 deaths and 537 recoveries and Algeria 3,256; 419; 1,479.

The regional breakdown was as follows:

Central (2,652 cases; 92 deaths; 833 recoveries): Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,489; 53; 697), Central African Republic (19; 0; 10), Chad (46; 0; 15), Congo (200; 6; 19), DRC (442; 28; 50), Equatorial Guinea (258; 1; 8), Gabon (176; 3; 30), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0).