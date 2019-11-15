File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg – Hoofed animals from South Africa are now banned from entering Mozambique following a decision from the latter’s ministry of agriculture after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the animals, including, cattle, goats, sheep and pigs in Limpopo. Mozambique government spokesperson, and the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ana Comoana, announced the recent ban to reporters after the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), Mozambique Club reported.

In addition to the ban, other precautionary measures will include stepped up livestock inspection measures, particularly in areas near the South African border.

Maputo’s move follows similar bans from Zimbabwe, which last Friday banned the import of South African beef, pork and meat from other hoofed animals.

The foot-and-mouth virus is highly contagious in hoofed animals causing high mortality rates among young animals, and can survive even after the animal is dead.