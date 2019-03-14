Villagers stand near a flooding street in a township on the outskirts of Malawian capitol, Blantyre. Photo: BONEX JULIUS.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has sent a team of specialists to Malawi to assess the assistance needed by that country following devastating floods which have left dozens dead in the South Eastern African nation, as well as its neighbour Mozambique. "South Africa, through President (Cyril) Ramaphosa, received humanitarian and search and rescue requests from his counterparts President of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi respectively," a cabinet statement on Thursday said.

"A light aircraft has been dispatched with a team of specialists to Malawi to establish the exact humanitarian assistance required."

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa, leaving over 100 people dead. According to reports, 66 people were left dead in Mozambique, 56 in Malawi and four in South Africa.

Emergency services in Mozambique were preparing for tropical cyclone Idai to hit landfall on Thursday night.

African News Agency (ANA)