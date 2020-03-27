SA woman held in forced isolation in Kenya commits suicide
Johannesburg - Elizabeth Holloway, a South African who was placed in forced quarantine at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) in Nakuru, has been found dead in an apparent suicide, Nakuru Health CEC Gichuki Kariuki said on Friday.
It is believed that Holloway, who was in her 20s, hung herself using a cloth tied above the bunk bed she had been allocated after her requests to be quarantined in a hotel were refused.
According to local media reports, Holloway tested positive after she arrived in Kenya from South Africa and was meant to self isolate.
According to Soko TV, she absconded and was apprehended in Mai Mahiu on Thursday from where she was then transported to the disused training facility. Two other people were also being forcefully quarantined at the same location.
Kenya's health ministry announced the country's first Covid-19 death on Thursday.
Health secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the victim was a 66-year-old man who returned to the country from South Africa via Swaziland on March 13 and was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital intensive care unit. He suffered from diabetes.
"We have received the sad news of the death of the first patient who had tested positive for coronavirus," Kagwe said.
Health chief administrative secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the East African country had recorded three new cases of Covid-19, raising the total number to 31.
The government was expanding testing centres to Kenya Medical Research Institute centres in Kisumu and Kilifi, among others, she added.
Mwangangi urged Kenyans to adhere to measures and directives spelled out by the government, to ensure that the virus was contained.
African News Agency (ANA) and IOL