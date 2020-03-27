SA woman held in forced isolation in Kenya commits suicide

Johannesburg - Elizabeth Holloway, a South African who was placed in forced quarantine at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) in Nakuru, has been found dead in an apparent suicide, Nakuru Health CEC Gichuki Kariuki said on Friday.

It is believed that Holloway, who was in her 20s, hung herself using a cloth tied above the bunk bed she had been allocated after her requests to be quarantined in a hotel were refused.

According to local media reports, Holloway tested positive after she arrived in Kenya from South Africa and was meant to self isolate.

According to Soko TV, she absconded and was apprehended in Mai Mahiu on Thursday from where she was then transported to the disused training facility. Two other people were also being forcefully quarantined at the same location.

Kenya's health ministry announced the country's first Covid-19 death on Thursday.